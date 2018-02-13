SA stands to lose a champion after race attack

The coach of South Africa’s 5000-metres athletics champion Thabang Mosiako described the athlete – who was assaulted in an alleged racial attack – as the kind of guy who will not give up.

Even after being beaten up in Potchefstroom about a week ago, he tried to train again on Friday for the CAA African Cross Country Championships in Chlef, Algeria, in March.

“He could not stay home; he asked to join training. We have been training since December. He did well on Friday but we still have to wait for the doctor to tell us what’s what,” his coach, Spring Phakate, told Times Select.

He said it would be a huge loss for the country if Mosiako could not run again.

Mosiako was hospitalised last week Sunday after being assaulted by a group of white men at Die Bult, a student hangout a few blocks away from the Potchefstroom campus of the University of North West.

He had reprimanded them when they were verbally abusive towards a cashier, according to initial reports by the Potchefstroom Herald.

For the full interview with Mosiako’s coach, visit Times Select.