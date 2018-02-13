Register
South Africa
WATCH | Rain hits parched Cape Town
13 February 2018 - 19:06
By Timeslive
READ MORE
No cover from Cape's burning drought for urban business
Insurers nonetheless braced for knock-on claims for fire or flood
Business
2 days ago
Rain on track for Cape Town
Bring out your buckets if you live along the Western Cape coast. A cold front is still on track to bring much needed rain overnight to the parched ...
News
4 days ago
Pastor Mboro: The rain in Cape Town is thanks to me & my prayer
As heavy rain is predicted across the drought-stricken Western Cape late on Friday, Pastor Mboro says it is thanks to his prayer for rain that has ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago
Ten good things about Cape Town’s drought
The drought that’s hit Cape Town and surrounding areas‚ officially the worst in recorded history‚ has done us all some good.
News
8 days ago
