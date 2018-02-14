Hawks raid Gupta home

TimesLIVE understands the operation was also targeting Midrand‚ where the Guptas' Sahara Computers is situated. The family has offices elsewhere in the country too.

Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said the raids were part of the larger investigation into state capture.

“We are not playing around. We take this investigation very seriously‚” Mulaudzi said.

“We will be releasing a statement soon about these and other raids that we are conducting.”

WARNING: Video contains strong language