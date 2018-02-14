Correctional Services to fork out R112m over parolee tags

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) may soon be forced to cough up more than R112-million it owes to a service provider that supplied GPS tracking bracelets on 562 parolees.



These tracking devices have been removed, which means the DCS has to revert back to physically monitoring their movements, at a huge cost.



Last November, the DCS lost its case during arbitration hearings with the service provider of the tracking bracelets, Engineered System Solutions.



Now, almost three months later, the DCS has still not paid, according to ESS lawyer Gert van der Merwe.



For the full story, visit Times Select.