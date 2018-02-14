South Africa

Correctional Services to fork out R112m over parolee tags

14 February 2018 - 06:00 By KYLE COWAN
Image: THULI DLAMINI

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) may soon be forced to cough up more than R112-million it owes to a service provider that supplied GPS tracking bracelets on 562 parolees.
 
These tracking devices have been removed, which means the DCS has to revert back to physically monitoring their movements, at a huge cost.
 
Last November, the DCS lost its case during arbitration hearings with the service provider of the tracking bracelets, Engineered System Solutions.
 
Now, almost three months later, the DCS has still not paid, according to ESS lawyer Gert van der Merwe.
 
For the full story, visit Times Select.

Most read

  1. Indian bank reports $1.8-bn fraud at single branch World
  2. Trump lawyer says he paid $130,000 to porn star linked to president World
  3. BREAKING | Guptas plan to strike deal with Hawks - will Duduzane Zuma do the ... South Africa
  4. JMPD officer dead after being shot in the head South Africa
  5. Events leading up to the Hawks raid on the Gupta family South Africa

Latest Videos

The rain hits parched Cape Town
Explainer: What does a recall mean?
X