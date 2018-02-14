De Lille: Judge's ruling on no-confidence vote vindicates me

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille said she felt vindicated on Wednesday after a judge ruled in her favour on the eve of a no-confidence vote.

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille said she felt vindicated on Wednesday after a judge ruled in her favour on the eve of a no-confidence vote.

De Lille took the DA to the High Court in Cape Town‚ asking for an order instructing City of Cape Town speaker Dirk Smit to ensure councillors could vote with their conscience on Thursday.

She said she was “very happy” with Judge Robert Henney’s decision that Smit must do so.

“So my lawyers will now write to the speaker and say to him‚ ‘the court said you must use your discretion whether you must have a secret vote and then consider the conditions under which this decision must be made’.”