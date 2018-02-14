In a heist reminiscent of the movie The Italian Job‚ a group of robbers navigated hundreds of meters of subterranean sewerage tunnel and a storm drain before they exited through the floor of a shop in Ladysmith on Monday night.

Despite their precision‚ which saw the burrowers emerging within an arm's length of an ATM‚ the men escaped only with a handful of groceries.

It is understood that after hours of wading through the tunnels‚ excavating underground and then breaking their way through the concrete floor‚ the men were unable to breach the cash machine.

A source with knowledge of the investigation‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said that the robbers had moved through nearly 300m of sewer pipe and then four meters of soil.

“They came out at exactly in the right spot right in front of the ATM. It is amazing that they managed to do it with such accuracy. Once they were in‚ they struggled to cut through the outer layer of steel of the ATM‚” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that police were investigating the robbery.

“The perpetrators caused damage to the premises and stole various items of groceries. Ladysmith police are investigating a case of business burglary‚” she said.