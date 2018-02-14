Hawks confirm three arrested in Gupta raids

The Hawks have confirmed that three people have been arrested following operations at the Gupta family's Saxonwold residence in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi would not immediately reveal the names of those arrested.

"Let's just say that it includes charges of fraud‚" he said.

It is believed that prior to raiding the Gupta residence‚ officers had raided a Bedfordview residence‚ believed to be that of a former MD of Sahara Systems.

Mulaudzi refused to comment on whether the two incidents were linked.

Reuters reported that the Hawks also raided the offices of the Guptas’ Oakbay holding company in Sandton on Wednesday morning.

According to a security guard who did not wish to be named, officers arrived in three vehicles around 7.30am and entered the building. They left shortly afterwards, the guard said.