I'm sorry says Durban mayor after municipality cuts power to schools owing R80m

Durban mayor Zandile Gumede has apologised to 30 schools in and around the city after their electricity was cut off over outstanding municipal bills.

Power has since been restored to all the schools. It was recently revealed that section 21 schools — which manage their own finances — owe the eThekwini Municipality more than R80-million in utility bills.

Last Monday Gumede hauled the offending Durban school principals before the municipality to explain why they were not paying.

The meeting came after she had told a full council meeting that section 21 schools that had outstanding utility bills would not be automatically disconnected.

But at the city’s executive committee meeting this week‚ Gumede issued an apology.