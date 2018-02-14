South Africa

'It feels like real change is happening' - Saxonwold resident on Gupta raid

14 February 2018 - 08:18 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Hawks and members of the SAPS are seen outside the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg on 14 February 2018.
Hawks and members of the SAPS are seen outside the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg on 14 February 2018.
Image: ALON SKUY

A neighbour of the Gupta family who was privy to the stream of politically connected VIPs - including cabinet ministers‚ government officials and heads of state owned enterprises - visiting the Saxonwold compound in recent years‚ is ecstatic at witnessing the Hawks raid on the home on Wednesday.

WARNING: Video contains strong language

"To see the Hawks here is really encouraging. This is showing the electorate that there is a positive change coming‚" said a resident of the wealthy Johannesburg suburb‚ Richard Bottger.

He told TimesLIVE he has been living in the area for 12 years. "The proliferation of the Gupta compound has had residents up in in arms. In recent years they have blocked out the gates‚ but before you could see government officials coming in."

"This is fantastic‚ it feels like real change is happening in South Africa and its positive for all of us. These guys were merely here to rape South Africa. This shows real progress. Things are really happening‚" Bottger said.

The Hawks raid on the expansive Gupta family compound began at 6.30am with officers sealing off the mansion and blocking the road outside with their vehicles. Hawks sources said the raid was part of a larger search and seizure operation being conducted on the family’s properties‚ with more raids to come.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela highlighted visits of key government figures to the Saxonwold home during her investigation into allegations of state capture‚ even using cellphone records to place people on the scene.

READ MORE

Hawks raid Gupta home

The Hawks on Wednesday morning raided the Gupta compound in Saxonwold as part of its investigation into state capture.
News
3 hours ago

Workers who protested racism at Gupta wedding fail to get jobs back

Three shop stewards who were fired after going on strike over allegations of racism at the Gupta family’s controversial wedding at Sun City in 2013 ...
News
4 hours ago

Public Protector 'erred'‚ says Van Rooyen on Gupta meeting

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Des van Rooyen on Tuesday refuted a finding by the Public Protector that he had lied to ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Indian bank reports $1.8-bn fraud at single branch World
  2. Trump lawyer says he paid $130,000 to porn star linked to president World
  3. BREAKING | Guptas plan to strike deal with Hawks - will Duduzane Zuma do the ... South Africa
  4. JMPD officer dead after being shot in the head South Africa
  5. Events leading up to the Hawks raid on the Gupta family South Africa

Latest Videos

The rain hits parched Cape Town
Explainer: What does a recall mean?
X