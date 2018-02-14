"To see the Hawks here is really encouraging. This is showing the electorate that there is a positive change coming‚" said a resident of the wealthy Johannesburg suburb‚ Richard Bottger.

He told TimesLIVE he has been living in the area for 12 years. "The proliferation of the Gupta compound has had residents up in in arms. In recent years they have blocked out the gates‚ but before you could see government officials coming in."

"This is fantastic‚ it feels like real change is happening in South Africa and its positive for all of us. These guys were merely here to rape South Africa. This shows real progress. Things are really happening‚" Bottger said.

The Hawks raid on the expansive Gupta family compound began at 6.30am with officers sealing off the mansion and blocking the road outside with their vehicles. Hawks sources said the raid was part of a larger search and seizure operation being conducted on the family’s properties‚ with more raids to come.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela highlighted visits of key government figures to the Saxonwold home during her investigation into allegations of state capture‚ even using cellphone records to place people on the scene.