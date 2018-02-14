South Africa

JMPD officer dead after being shot in the head

14 February 2018 - 09:26 By NALEDI SHANGE
Gun. File photo
Gun. File photo
Image: iStock

The traffic officer who was shot in the head as he tried to stop an alleged hijacking has died‚ City officials said on Wednesday.

“At about 3am this morning Officer D.A. Ratshikhopha passed away at Milpark Hospital. Officer Ratshikhopha was shot by hijackers at Booysens on the 13th of February 2018 @ 04H45‚” said MMC for Public Safety in the City of Johannesburg Michael Sun.

“Thank u for all the prayers and messages of support. May his soul rest in peace‚” he tweeted.

The 47-year-old officer was wounded on Tuesday he tried to intervene when a mini bus taxi was being hijacked in Booysens‚ said JMPD chief of police David Tembe.

"The suspects shot at the officer about five times and one bullet hit the side of his head‚ no arrests have been made as yet. I strongly condemn the shooting and every effort will made to apprehend the suspects‚" Tembe said at the time.

The JMPD and the City had announced that a R100‚000 reward was on the table for anyone who would assist with information that would lead to the suspect’s arrest.

No arrests had been made by Wednesday morning.

READ MORE

JMPD officer shot in the head during hijacking

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer is in hospital after being shot in the head by hijackers.
News
1 day ago

Two arrested for trapping Limpopo youths with cop job con

A female police officer‚ stationed in Protea Glen‚ and a male examiner from Aganang Local Municipality in Polokwane‚ have been arrested for allegedly ...
News
1 day ago

Bail denied for motorist arrested for killing JMPD police

The suspected drunk driver who ploughed into two Johannesburg Metro Police officers at a roadblock has been refused bail.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Indian bank reports $1.8-bn fraud at single branch World
  2. Trump lawyer says he paid $130,000 to porn star linked to president World
  3. BREAKING | Guptas plan to strike deal with Hawks - will Duduzane Zuma do the ... South Africa
  4. JMPD officer dead after being shot in the head South Africa
  5. Events leading up to the Hawks raid on the Gupta family South Africa

Latest Videos

The rain hits parched Cape Town
Explainer: What does a recall mean?
X