Man killed by lions in Limpopo is identified

14 February 2018 - 12:37 By Timeslive
Image: DANIEL BORN

A man who was mauled to death by lions at a private game reserve near Hoedspruit has been identified as a Mozambican.

He was suspected of being one of three illegal poachers who were attacked by lions in Limpopo on Friday. Two survived the attack and escaped.

Limpopo police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe on Wednesday identified the man as 50-year-old David Baloyi from Masingiri area at Mavudza Village in Mozambique. He was positively identified by his sister-in-law in the Maphutha Malatji Hospital motuary in Namakgale outside Phalaborwa.

She told police that she had been phoned by family members in Mozambique who had heard that Baloyi had been killed by lions in South Africa.

“She confirmed to the family that she also heard over the radio that there is an unknown person who was killed by lions‚” said Ngoepe. After checking with police she was directed to the hospital mortuary.

“The police are still investigating the possibility that the deceased might have been a poacher after a hunting rifle and ammunition were found in the vicinity of the scene. Subsequent to this gruesome discovery‚ the police in Hoedspruit outside Phalaborwa have since opened an inquest case for further investigations‚” said Ngoepe.

