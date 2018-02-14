Marketers often act as if there is no law‚ says Information Regulator

If you want to formally complain about unsolicited marketing calls or messages‚ you will have to wait until next year.

Information Regulator chairperson Advocate Pansy Tlakula said they aim to be fully operational in the first half of next year with about 100 personnel to handle complaints about pesky direct marketing.

The Information Regulator was established to enforce the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA). POPIA protects the personal information of individuals and the way in which private and public bodies should store and use their information.

Tlakula said direct marketers often act as if “there is no Act (POPIA)”.

“If you do approach a person for a direct marketing of goods and services‚ you have to do that with their consent.”

Tlakula said she tests call centre operators when she receives unsolicited calls.

“I ask: where did you get my details? You know that it is illegal to do what you are doing.”