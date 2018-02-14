Nine people arrested for being in possession of goods belonging to City of Joburg

Nine people have been arrested in Kliptown‚ Soweto‚ after being found in possession of R200‚000 worth of property allegedly stolen from the City of Johannesburg.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the nine were arrested at the Bagdad flea market by the SAPS on Wednesday.

“This is in addition to the 7 suspects who were arrested in the beginning of the month for the same offence. Three of the suspects which were arrested today are undocumented foreign nationals from Mozambique. Home Affairs is expected to process these persons. The suspects will appear in the Kliptown Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.”