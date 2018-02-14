Parliament’s portfolio committee on transport has called on the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to urgently reopen the Khayelitsha railway line.

The central railway line has been shut down since January 9 after the murder of a security guard in Khayelitsha.

Members of the United National Transport Union (Untu) also threatened to halt northern line trains after a ticket control officer was robbed.

During a meeting on Tuesday‚ the portfolio committee on transport advised Prasa to consider a multi-disciplinary approach that will involve the metro police‚ the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Intelligence Service to develop safety plans to protect both passengers and prevent cable theft.