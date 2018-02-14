Senior state prosecutor Esna Erasmus slammed alleged extortion boss Nafiz Modack’s claim that his alleged extortion of The Grand Cafe in Cape Town was a “business transaction”.

A team of seven top Cape Town lawyers made their closing arguments in the bail hearing for Modack‚ Colin Booysen‚ Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje‚ and Carl Lakay in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

They claimed that the state did not have a case against their clients because the state could not prove that the complainant‚ The Grand Cafe Africa‚ was extorted into paying hundreds of thousands of rand for security.

The “Modack group”‚ as they are known‚ are thought to be responsible for trying to take over the security of nightclubs from an existing security extortion group run by Mark Lifman‚ Jerome “Donkie” Booysen‚ and Andre Naude.