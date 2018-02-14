WATCH | The Van Breda triple-murder case is drawing to a close

Closing arguments in the triple-murder trial against 23-year-old Henri van Breda are being delivered in the High Court in Cape Town – but that doesn’t mean that the end of the case is imminent.

Once the closing arguments are done, likely to be on Thursday, there is still a long way to go in a case which has gripped the country.

Van Breda is accused of killing his parents, Teresa and Martin van Breda‚ and his brother Rudi‚ with an axe in the gated De Zalze community in Stellenbosch in January 2015. His sister, Marli, was left fighting for her life.

On Wednesday, the defence will continue with their heads of argument, after which the state will have an opportunity to respond. Last year the trial ran for 63 days.

Then there will be a collective holding of breaths as the country awaits Judge Siraj Desai’s judgement – then, if there is a guilty verdict, sentencing.

Here is a summary of the case: