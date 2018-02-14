WATCH | Thief drags family puppy over fence

CCTV cameras have captured a stranger coaxing a 14-week-old German Shepherd puppy to get close enough for him to drag it by the leg through an electric fence and steal the dog.

Lica Erasmus arrived home in Worcester‚ about 120 kilometres from Cape Town‚ after a business meeting on Monday and immediately noticed the puppy was missing. A search of the house yielded nothing.

“I went to the video cameras because that was the only thing that would tell me what happened to the dog. On the video it shows a person hanging around in front of the house for an hour. Immediately after I left he came to the gate‚” said Erasmus.

The man appeared to have been calling the puppy‚ which eventually went to the fence‚ where he grabbed it by the front legs. The footage shows him struggling to drag the dog by its legs over the fence and then between the electrified strands of wire at the top.