Western Cape rains claim nine lives

The downpour in the Western Cape on Tuesday came as a relief to many residents grappling with the severe drought. But the rain also claimed the lives of nine people around midnight.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa told TimesLIVE that there was flooding in parts of the Overberg region.

"A driver and his four female passengers ... were confronted with a mass of water all of a sudden. They got out of the vehicle and were washed away. All five drowned‚'' Africa said.