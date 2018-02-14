Three shop stewards who were fired after going on strike over allegations of racism at the Gupta family’s controversial wedding at Sun City in 2013 have lost all hopes of getting their jobs back.

Sam Botlhale‚ Clifford Ramontle and Koki Khojane went to the Labour Court after their dismissal for going on an unprotected strike. The three were among a group of workers from the South African Commercial‚ Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) who went on strike on May 11‚ 2013‚ despite being interdicted from doing so.

The strike came after the trio said they believed that Sun City had failed to deal with the alleged racist conduct at the Gupta wedding‚ which took place between April 30 and May 3‚ 2013. The union claimed the controversial family only wanted white drivers and waitrons‚ and that a female employee had been sexually harassed by a guest.