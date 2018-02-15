South Africa

Bail for Gupta associates in dairy farm scandal case

15 February 2018 - 15:12 By Graeme Hosken
Estina Dairy Farm accused Ashu Chawla, Nazeem Howa, Ronica Ragovan, Peter Thabetha, Verun Gupta (Gupta brothers nephew) and one other.
Estina Dairy Farm accused Ashu Chawla, Nazeem Howa, Ronica Ragovan, Peter Thabetha, Verun Gupta (Gupta brothers nephew) and one other.
Image: Graeme Hosken

Bail has been granted to eight accused in the Estina Dairy Farm scandal case which has embroiled mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane and the embattled Gupta family.

The accused‚ Verun Gupta‚ Ashua Chawla‚ Kamal Vasrum‚ Ronica Ragovan‚ Nazeem Howa (who all worked for the Gupta business empire) and Free State agriculture department officials‚ Peter Thebetha‚ Takisi Janki Masiteng and national mineral resources department chief of staff‚ Sylvia Dlamini‚ face a string of charges ranging from fraud and theft to corruption and money laundering.

Gupta is the nephew of the controversial Gupta brothers‚ Ajay‚ Atul and Rajesh - who are at the heart of allegations around state capture.

The 34-page indictment was presented in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Thursday‚ where the accused appeared under a heavy police guard.

Eight associates of the controversial Gupta family appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on February 15 2018.

It painted a damning picture of how senior government officials allegedly planned and helped the Gupta family to swindle the state through the looting of public funds.

Bail of R200‚000 each was granted to Howa‚ Gupta‚ Chawla and Ragovan while bail of R10‚000 each was granted to Thebetha‚ Dlamini and Masiteng.

They were all granted bail under strict conditions they report to the police stations where they live twice a week‚ surrender their passports‚ not interfere with any witnesses and not leave the provinces where they reside.

Gupta‚ asked for comment as he walked back down to the cells‚ laughed and cracked a smile‚ while Howa and Chawla covered their faces.

The matter was postponed to August 17 for further investigation.

NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaka said they were confident of their case‚ “which we can prove beyond reasonable doubt”.

“We have the evidence‚ and a lot of it‚ to prove the case and allegations we are making.”

He said although bail was granted the NPA was satisfied that the accused would not flee.

“They all have properties and other ties to South Africa. They will remain here that is for sure.”

READ MORE

Gupta accused to apply for bail

Indications are that suspects in the R220-million Estina Dairy Farm corruption case will apply for bail on Thursday.
Politics
4 hours ago

Gupta raid: Hawks arrest five people linked to Vrede dairy farm project

Five people have been arrested in connection with the investigations into the controversial Vrede dairy farm project.
Politics
1 day ago

Gupta raids – what you need to know

The raids that have targeted properties owned by the Gupta family on Wednesday are related to an investigation by the Hawks into the controversial ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa promises to do his best not to disappoint South Africans South Africa
  2. Ajay Gupta 'on the run' South Africa
  3. Tsvangirai's death will not split the MDC Africa
  4. Bail for Gupta associates in dairy farm scandal case South Africa
  5. EXCLUSIVE | Inside the hunt for Atul Gupta South Africa

Latest Videos

As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
'Why the rush': Jacob Zuma’s brother speaks
X