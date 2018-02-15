South Africa

Memorial service for JMPD officer who was shot during hijacking

15 February 2018 - 07:28 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The JMPD and the City had announced that a R100‚000 reward was on the table for anyone who would assist with information that would lead to the suspect’s arrest.
Image: All4Women via Twitter

A memorial service will be held on Thursday for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer who was shot in the head during a hijacking.

The 47-year-old officer was shot while trying to intervene when a mini bus taxi was being hijacked in Booysens early Tuesday morning. He died on Wednesday in Milpark Hospital.

The memorial service will be held at the JMPD Academy in Stevens Road‚ Stafford. The JMPD and the City had announced that a R100‚000 reward was on the table for anyone who would assist with information that would lead to the suspect’s arrest. No arrests have yet been announced.

