A mother and son have been bust for allegedly growing and dealing in dagga at a house in Sandhurst‚ Johannesburg.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) arrested the mother‚ 53‚ and her son‚ 29‚ on Thursday for selling illicit hydroponic dagga valued at about R3-million.

“The Hawks received information about a clandestine hydroponic laboratory at a house in Sandhurst where dagga was being planted and processed. A search and seizure operation was executed‚” Mulamu said.

According to Lightstone Property‚ Coronation Street in Sandhurst is the most expensive street in Gauteng with the average value of houses at around R26.8-million.