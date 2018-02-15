South Africa

Sandhurst mother and son arrested for growing and selling dagga

15 February 2018 - 17:24 By Nico Gous
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A mother and son have been bust for allegedly growing and dealing in dagga at a house in Sandhurst‚ Johannesburg.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) arrested the mother‚ 53‚ and her son‚ 29‚ on Thursday for selling illicit hydroponic dagga valued at about R3-million.

“The Hawks received information about a clandestine hydroponic laboratory at a house in Sandhurst where dagga was being planted and processed. A search and seizure operation was executed‚” Mulamu said.

According to Lightstone Property‚ Coronation Street in Sandhurst is the most expensive street in Gauteng with the average value of houses at around R26.8-million.

Two new hot suburbs for first-time buyers revealed

Soshanguve South north of Pretoria‚ where a new 3-bedroom house is priced at around the R500‚000 mark and has 30 schools within a distance of 5km‚ ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Mulamu said the Hawks found manufacturing equipment‚ chemicals and dagga plants on the premises.

The woman and her son are expected to appear at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

READ MORE

Mind your manners as you break the law at this Sandton dagga café

420 Café‚ probably the only coffee shop of its kind in South Africa‚ is on a discreet slipway off a major road in Sandton‚ Johannesburg. One ...
Lifestyle
17 days ago

Drug-combating operations in Limpopo result in 47 arrests

In a concerted effort to stamp out drug-related crimes in Limpopo‚ numerous operations were conducted in the province throughout the entire week‚ ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. We take care of our people‚ Masego Home insists South Africa
  2. Jan Smuts Avenue to be upgraded South Africa
  3. Sandhurst mother and son arrested for growing and selling dagga South Africa
  4. 'Port St Johns cannibal' case postponed as lawyer fails to pitch South Africa
  5. CPS willing to provide cash grants for six months - but at increased cost South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We don’t have a Zuma problem, we have an ANC problem’: Maimane as Ramaphosa is ...
As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
X