South Africa

Security tight ahead of 'Gupta five' court appearance

15 February 2018 - 09:29 By Graeme Hosken
The raids were carried out in the Saxonwold compound of the Gupta brothers as well as at their businesses in Midrand.
The raids were carried out in the Saxonwold compound of the Gupta brothers as well as at their businesses in Midrand.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

Security is being heightened at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court ahead of the appearance of the embattled Gupta family and their business associates.

Five people were arrested in Hawks raids in Gauteng and the Free State on Wednesday.

The raids were carried out in the Saxonwold compound of the Gupta brothers as well as at their businesses in Midrand.

Homes of their co-accused in Bedfordview and in Houghton were also raided as part of the Hawks investigation into the Estina dairy project.

The project was meant to see R220-million invested in upliftment programmes for indigent farmers in the Free State. Instead it is alleged that at least R30-million was siphoned off to the Gupta family for a lavish wedding in Sun City.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said that the accused would be appearing in court on charges of corruption‚ money laundering and theft of state funds.

Read more on TimesSelect: EXCLUSIVE: Inside the hunt for Atul Gupta

READ MORE

The woman in the Gupta house‚ caught up in Gupta raids

A family “leasing” a home linked to the controversial Gupta’s family in Bedfordview‚ Johannesburg‚ says the estate agent did not tell her who the ...
News
4 hours ago

Gupta nephew among five arrested following Hawks raids

At least three close Gupta associates‚ including the nephew of controversial brothers Atul‚ AJ and Rajesh Gupta‚ are to appear in the Bloemfontein ...
Politics
14 hours ago

Gupta raid: Hawks arrest five people linked to Vrede dairy farm project

Five people have been arrested in connection with the investigations into the controversial Vrede dairy farm project.
Politics
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Wildcat bus driver strike hampers Gautrain service South Africa
  2. Security tight ahead of 'Gupta five' court appearance South Africa
  3. Memorial service for JMPD officer who was shot during hijacking South Africa
  4. Remembering Marikana‚ Amnesty International wants post-Zuma era to bring ... South Africa
  5. Ex-student arrested after 17 shot dead at Florida high school World

Latest Videos

Zuma is gone! But we’ll miss his charisma
Zuma resigns on live TV
X