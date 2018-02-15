A family 'leasing' a home linked to the controversial Gupta’s family in Bedfordview‚ Johannesburg‚ says the estate agent did not tell her who the house belonged to.

Situated on the corner of Kings and Van Buuren roads‚ it was one of the properties The Hawks raided on Wednesday. The house is reportedly owned by Ashok Narayan‚ a Gupta lieutenant and former managing director of Sahara Systems‚ a Gupta-owned company.

On the property is a four-bedroom‚ peach-coloured house‚ a swimming pool‚ a servant’s quarters. An old BMW 230 belonging to the previous owner is left on the spacious property. The lawn is slightly unkempt. TimesLIVE visited the house and spoke to the woman who stays there with her two grandsons.

She refused to be named.

The woman said the Hawks came to her home with rifles in the early hours of the morning.

“They said they are looking for the Guptas. I told them we started living in this house last year. When I moved in we were only dealing with an estate agent and I showed them the papers‚” the woman said.