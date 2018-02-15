The Gautrain bus service remains suspended for a second day today‚ due to what management describes as "unplanned labour unrest".

Negotiations with drivers are continuing as Gautrain management try to restore the service.

In a message to commuters‚ Gautrain said: "Please note that the bus service remains suspended this morning. We therefore urge bus passengers to make alternate transport arrangements. A further update will follow around midday today when we hope to have more information. Thank you for your understanding."

Commuters were less than impressed‚ sharing their frustrations on the service's social media feeds.

Sinesipho Ngalo said‚ "How do you expect someone who uses the bus at 5am to make alternative transport at that time? Honestly that's just super crazy and shows no care to your passengers."

Elaine Jass commented‚ "This is such an inconvenience cause it means getting off in Pretoria to get a taxi to work! I've already loaded my card! Give them what they want or get another bus service."