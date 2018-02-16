'Assassin': Cape Town cake artist's final creation before she was executed

The embassy confirmed it was “constantly in touch” with Dimov and Peeva’s relatives.

Police found the bodies of Peeva and Dimov in their rented home in Bergvliet. Laptops and cellphones had been stolen and a senior police source said the couple were shot from the front rather than from behind‚ indicating they had “accepted their fate”.

One of their dogs was also reportedly shot‚ although neighbours indicated that they did not hear anything. One neighbour whose garden office is against the Vibracrete wall dividing her house from the Dimovs’ home said she was convinced a silencer must have been used in the shootings.

The couple’s daughter had just started Grade 1 at nearby Sweet Valley Primary School‚ and it is understood the alarm about the murders was raised when her parents did not arrive to collect her from aftercare on Monday.

Dimov was facing a credit card fraud case in Bellville Commercial Crimes Court with another suspect.

Sources close to the investigation said he was technologically adept and responsible for designing and constructing card-scanning devices that were placed on ATMs.