The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) on Friday attached luxury vehicles and other movable goods belonging to nine people accused of defrauding the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The seizure of the assets follows the arrest of nine people last month who allegedly defrauded Sars by claiming fraudulent Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds amounting to a potential loss of R99-million and an actual loss of R30.5-million.

The accused appeared before court on charges of racketeering‚ fraud‚ forgery and uttering‚ money laundering‚ contravention of the Tax Administration Act and contravention of the Value Added Tax Act.

They are Ridwaan Mohammed Joosab‚ his wife Shazia Joosab‚ accountant Ahmed Amla‚ Saleem Mohamed Hoosen‚ Ahmed Mulla‚ Mahomed Igabal Joosab‚ Adnan Archad Ravat‚ Shoayb Joosab and Zuber Patel.

They were granted bail of between R20,000 and R100,000.

The AFU‚ the unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)‚ last Thursday obtained a preservation order on February 9 for R30.5-million against 13 accused‚ some of which are companies.

NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku said the court order allowed the AFU to attach the property belonging to the defendants pending the outcome of the criminal case against them.

KPMG was appointed as curators in the matter.

The goods listed in the order include 17 immovable properties‚ a Bentley‚ a Ferrari‚ three Lamborghinis‚ two Porsches and a Rolls Royce.

Gold coins‚ gold bars‚ jewellery and watches are also listed on the restraint order.

Mfaku said on Friday‚ the AFU‚ together with the police‚ Sars and KPMG‚ held an operation to secure the luxury vehicles and other movable goods restrained by the order‚ until finalisation of the criminal case.