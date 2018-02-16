The high court in Pretoria on Friday expressed its displeasure in the way the public protector conducted her investigation into the Absa-Bankorp matter.

It ordered her to personally pay 15% of the costs in the application by the Reserve Bank.

The Reserve Bank‚ Absa‚ the minister of finance and the treasury were successful in their application to review and set aside the remedial action of the public protector’s report on the lifeboat by Absa.

In that report released in June last year‚ the public protector recommended to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to reopen and amend a presidential proclamation to recover misappropriated public funds “unlawfully given to Absa Bank in the amount of R1.125 billion”.