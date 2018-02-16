More than 21,000 students will sit at home after the indefinite suspension of lecturers at the troubled Durban University of Technology (DUT).

The ongoing staff strike impasse is in its fifth week.

The executive committee of DUT’s senate took the decision to suspend the lecturers on Friday.

Management is offering a 6.5% increase in basic salary and a 6.5% housing allowance‚ without a once-off bonus. But unions are demanding an 8% increase and a R350 hike in the housing allowance

The DUT academic year was to have started this week.

“The university will next week announce the revised 2018 academic calendar‚” said DUT spokesman Alan Khan.

He said that despite the staff strike‚ 21 000 students registered for the new academic year.

“Although the academic programme of the university may be suspended‚ DUT remains operational. Students who have not yet registered may still proceed to registration‚" said Khan.