South Africa

EXCLUSIVE | How state capture kingpin Ajay Gupta is avoiding capture

16 February 2018 - 06:34 By Graeme Hosken
Ajay Gupta.
Ajay Gupta.
Image: Martin Rhodes

State capture number one suspect Ajay Gupta has been hopping from one house to another‚ is being protected by heavily armed bodyguards and using burner phones to evade arrest.

Highly placed sources told Times Select that properties were searched in Kempton Park on Johannesburg’s East Rand and in Pretoria on Wednesday evening‚ but Ajay slipped through law enforcement officers’ fingers.

The Hawks officially named Ajay as a fugitive on Thursday‚ but his brothers Atul and Rajesh (Tony) are also on their radar. Hawks sources said they were ramping up their efforts to track the trio down.

“These guys are smart. They are using close protectors who are well armed. They are being advised by people with telecommunication knowledge and are being helped to stay off the radar. Several houses searched showed that they were here just before our raiding parties arrived‚” said a Hawks source.

The country’s borders have been placed on high alert and airports and ports were being monitored.

For the full story on Ajay Gupta’s evasive tactics‚ visit Times Select

Hawks raided the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg on February 14 2018.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Joburg might have water‚ but it’s loaded with sewage South Africa
  2. Johannesburg teacher named in top 10 for global teaching award South Africa
  3. Sex scandal opens rift in embattled Australia government World
  4. Why pay R3‚000 for keyboard? For gamers it's life or death Sci-Tech
  5. US Senate rejects immigration bills, leaves Dreamers in limbo World

Latest Videos

‘We don’t have a Zuma problem, we have an ANC problem’: Maimane as Ramaphosa is ...
As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament

Related articles

  1. Ajay Gupta 'on the run' South Africa
  2. Bail for Gupta associates in dairy farm scandal case South Africa
  3. Supra Mahumapelo throws his weight behind Zuma Politics
  4. EXCLUSIVE | Inside the hunt for Atul Gupta South Africa
X