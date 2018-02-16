ANC councillor and former Johannesburg MMC of Housing Dan Bovu and an alleged accomplice will go on trial in April for alleged fraud and corruption‚ Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Friday.

The trial will commence in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on April 13 after the accused handed themselves over to authorities last month. Bovu and Isaac Mhlongo are accused of trying to illegally sell a city-owned property stand.

"I am happy with the progress in this case considering that this a long outstanding matter which we became aware of when we came into office in August 2016‚" Mashaba said.

"A motion was tabled before Council in September 2017. The motion authorised me to petition the NPA to provide reasons for why the case had been declined for prosecution‚ despite what appeared to be a case with strong evidence. "To the credit of the NPA‚ they have engaged with the call of our Council and acted to ensure that Councillor Bovu has his day in court."