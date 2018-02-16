South Africa

Joburg might have water‚ but it’s loaded with sewage

16 February 2018 - 07:30 By Tony Carnie
Image: 123RF/maridav

Municipalities nationwide are under pressure to stem the torrent of sewage into South Africa’s rivers after a high court judge gave a local municipality seven days to halt further leaks into the Vaal River.

The Vaal is one of the major water sources for the Gauteng economic engine room and hundreds of irrigation farmers in the Free State‚ yet recent tests by Rand Water have revealed sewage levels in parts of the river that were hundreds of times higher than the required safety limits.

Water laws recommend a minimum general standard of 130 units of E.coli (sewage bacteria). But tests done by Rand Water close to a railway bridge near Vereeneging just last month showed E.coli levels of over 57 000 units in the river.

In a Gauteng High Court decision on Tuesday this week‚ Judge Bashier Vally ordered the Emfuleni Local Municipality to repair and rectify problems at its wastewater treatment works within seven days.

For the full story‚ visit Times Select. 

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Joburg might have water‚ but it’s loaded with sewage South Africa
  2. Johannesburg teacher named in top 10 for global teaching award South Africa
  3. Sex scandal opens rift in embattled Australia government World
  4. Why pay R3‚000 for keyboard? For gamers it's life or death Sci-Tech
  5. US Senate rejects immigration bills, leaves Dreamers in limbo World

Latest Videos

‘We don’t have a Zuma problem, we have an ANC problem’: Maimane as Ramaphosa is ...
As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
X