The resignation of Eskom executive Matshela Koko was a “breath of fresh air”‚ the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said.

Koko tendered his resignation on Friday‚ marking the end of a controversial period for the embattled – now former – chief generation officer‚ who was accused of awarding tenders worth close to R1-billion to a company linked to his stepdaughter.

An Eskom spokesman confirmed the resignation on Friday.

In a statement‚ Outa chief operating officer Ben Theron described Koko as a “technical delinquent”.

“[He] is beyond redemption as he is unable to acknowledge his own mistakes. This man should be held accountable and be prosecuted for lying to the parliamentary inquiry by claiming ignorance.

“It is time for Koko to face the music and take accountability for his actions related to state capture and his misconduct within Eskom by failing to adhere to the code of ethics‚” said Theron.

Outa said it wanted Koko to face criminal charges and civil action to recover the alleged looted funds. It also wanted Koko to be summoned to give evidence in the upcoming commission of inquiry into state capture.

“We implore the [parliamentary] Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises and Eskom’s new board to ensure that he faces the full might of the law‚ for his shenanigans to be investigated and the financial implications quantified‚ so that the recovery of illegal benefits is set in motion‚” said Theron.

He also called for the terms of Koko’s departure to be made public and said Outa would institute legal action if Koko was given a golden handshake.