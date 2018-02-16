South Africa

Sodwana guest house owner found guilty of hate speech

16 February 2018 - 12:35 By Timeslive
Andre Slade, owner of the Sodwana Bay Guest House.
Andre Slade, owner of the Sodwana Bay Guest House.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Sodwana Bay guest house owner André Slade has been found guilty of unfair discrimination and hate speech by the Human Rights Commission.

Below is the full statement from the commission.

The South African Human Rights Commission’s (“SAHRC”) KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Office instituted an Equality Court Application against the Sodwana Bay Guest House (“First Respondent”) and Mr André Slade (“Second Respondent”) in the Ubombo Magistrates Court‚ following several complaints that were received against them.

The Respondents comments: “we do not accommodate blacks or government employees any longer”‚ were widely circulated in the media and on various social media platforms. Mr. Slade subsequently went on to make further offensive and discriminatory comments publically.

The Presiding Officer‚ Magistrate T. Moodley handed down judgement on 13 February 2018 and made the following order against the Respondents:

1. That the comments and/or conduct amounted to unfair discrimination on the grounds of race and amounted to hate speech;

2. That the comments constituted an impairment of the human dignity of African people and government employees;

3. The Respondents were ordered to pay an amount of R50 000-00‚ to a non-profit organisation‚ Mpilonhle‚ which is located in Mtubatuba‚ payable within 60 days from date of judgement;

4. The Second Respondent was further ordered to remove all materials from his website which are discriminatory‚ demeaning‚ and which have racial undertones;

5. The Respondents were ordered to stop distributing and/or publishing any materials which discriminate and/or incites hatred;

6. The Film and Publication Board of South Africa was directed to monitor the publication‚ distribution and possession of the Second Respondents book‚ “Where to from here: Cognition.”

READ MORE

Racist guesthouse owner slapped with R50‚000 fine

Racist guesthouse owner Andre Slade and his Slovakian partner‚ Katarina Krizaniova‚ have been slapped with a R50‚000 fine by the Ubombo Equality ...
News
1 day ago

Lion king tells racist 'no way'

An attempt by racist Sodwana Bay guesthouse owner Andre Slade to secure the expert testimony of renowned conservationist and "lion whisperer" Kevin ...
News
3 months ago

Lion whisperer spurns racist guesthouse owner Andre Slade

An attempt by racist Sodwana Bay guesthouse owner Andre Slade to secure the expert testimony of renowned conservationist and “lion whisperer” Kevin ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Sodwana guest house owner found guilty of hate speech South Africa
  2. Koko resigns from Eskom South Africa
  3. Parliament committee praises Hawks for state capture arrests South Africa
  4. Judgment on apartheid era bank bail-out goes against Protector Busisiwe ... South Africa
  5. Something fishy sparks car chase in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

South African Kids' State of the Nation Address
‘We don’t have a Zuma problem, we have an ANC problem’: Maimane as Ramaphosa is ...
X