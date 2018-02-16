WATCH | Heartwarming moment stolen puppy is reunited with family
A German Shepherd puppy dragged over a fence by a thief in broad daylight has been reunited with her family.
Fourteen-week-old Katjie (which means kitten in Afrikaans) was yanked by the front legs over a fence by a stranger in Worcester‚ about 120 kilometres from Cape Town‚ on Monday.
The theft was captured by CCTV cameras and shared on social media‚ setting in motion a search for the missing dog‚ with the entire Roux Park community offering to help.
Lica Erasmus‚ owner of the dog‚ was overcome with emotion when she was reunited with Katjie on Thursday. At first‚ she was sceptical when a local ward councillor phoned to say the dog had been tracked down‚ with the help of the community‚ about 30 kilometres from home.
“When I saw her … I had mixed emotions going through me. She is like a child to me. You hear stories of dogs being stolen and they never return. We are so grateful that she was found unharmed‚” she said.
She said Katjie was even more excited to see her family. “She was very hungry when she came home. I took her to the vet and he gave her a clean bill of health. She went with me to go and fetch the children at school and they are very pleased that she has been found.”
