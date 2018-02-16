WATCH | Heartwarming moment stolen puppy is reunited with family

“When I saw her … I had mixed emotions going through me. She is like a child to me. You hear stories of dogs being stolen and they never return. We are so grateful that she was found unharmed‚” she said.

She said Katjie was even more excited to see her family. “She was very hungry when she came home. I took her to the vet and he gave her a clean bill of health. She went with me to go and fetch the children at school and they are very pleased that she has been found.”