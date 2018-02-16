WATCH | Food for the homeless, more Saturdays: what kids want from Sona
16 February 2018 - 10:39
Homeless people, freedom for Palestine, Cape Town's water crisis – and more Saturdays.
Ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's first state of the nation address on Friday evening, TimesLIVE spoke to school kids to find out what they see as the problems facing the country and what can be done to fix them.
