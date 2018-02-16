Since last weekend there have been sporadic protests in Dunoon‚ Cape Town. Disgruntled residents attacked MyCiTi bus stations‚ stoned a Golden Arrow bus‚ pushed shipping containers onto Usasaza Street and blockaded Potsdam Road and the N7 with rubble and burning tyres. There appear to be three groups of angry residents.

Siyahlala protest

Protesters who torched the Usasaza MyCiTi bus station live in grim conditions on land owned by Transnet Freight Rail in Siyahlala informal settlement.

Negotiations between the City of Cape Town and Transnet Freight Rail stretch back to 2007. They have attempted to find an amicable solution to relocate the residents.

In 2013‚ Transnet approached the Western Cape High Court seeking eviction orders against the shack dwellers. Instead‚ the court committed the main applicant‚ Transnet‚ and the City to a mediation process with the community. Five years later‚ Transnet has started constructing a security wall to secure its rail reserve. Some people’s shacks are located metres away from the active railway line and will be inside the security wall. These shacks have been marked for demolition. These are the residents who‚ facing homelessness‚ took to the streets on 10 February and nearly destroyed the MyCiTi bus station near Dunoon taxi rank with bricks‚ stones‚ and burning tyres.

Residents agreed to speak to GroundUp‚ but only anonymously. They said about 300 families were backyarders in Dunoon’s RDP houses but they could no longer afford to pay rent. In 2015‚ they decided to squeeze their shacks near to the railway line at the back of the informal settlement.

Under the mediation process between Transnet and the City‚ shacks that were built after the mediation started in 2013‚ are not included in the relocation plans. Community leaders accused the 300 families of stalling Transnet’s security wall construction and delaying the relocation plans.

“They told us to leave‚ without alternative accommodation‚ because Transnet wants to continue constructing the wall‚” said a resident‚

They said torching the MyCiTi bus station was done to attract the attention of the City to their plight.