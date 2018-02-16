Woman who blew whistle on state capture: 'I am joyful things are turning around'

One of the women who raised the alarm on state capture believes it was the Christian thing to do.

“I did what I did because it was the right thing to do. I knew it was my responsibility as a human being‚ a mother‚ a citizen of the country and a Christian to stand for my values and principles‚” said Bianca Goodson.

Goodson is a former executive of Trillian Capital Partners‚ who spoke out after she noticed suspicious transactions at the financial consultancy. She was assisted by the Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa (PPLAAF) to release a statement to former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Goodson and fellow Trillian executive Mosilo Mothepu resigned in April 2016. Their testimony contributed to allegations of state capture being exposed.