On Thursday‚ just hours after the business family's top lieutenants and nephew‚ Varun Gupta‚ appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraud and theft‚ the Hawks announced that Ajay Gupta was a fugitive from the law and that his brothers‚ Atul and Rajesh "Tony" Gupta‚ were also being sought.

Ajay Gupta went on the run shortly before Hawks officers raided his family compound in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg on Wednesday. It was during the raid that officers arrested several of the family's allies.

Varun Gupta‚ along with Nazeem Howa‚ Ashu Chawla‚ Ronica Ragovan‚ Kamal Vasrum‚ and Free State agricultural department officials Peter Thabethe and Dr Takisi Janki Masiteng‚ and national Mineral Resources Department chief of staff Sylvia Dlamini‚ appeared in court in connection with the alleged theft of R220-million from the Estina Dairy Farm project.