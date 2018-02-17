South Africa

Duduzane and the Hawks: a case of sink or sing

18 February 2018 - 00:00 By THANDUXOLO JIKA, Qaanitah Hunter and MZILIKAZI wa AFRIKA
Ajay and Atul Gupta with Duduzane Zuma.
Image: Gallo Images

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane tried to strike a deal with law enforcement agencies before going on the run this week.

Officials with intimate knowledge of the case told the Sunday Times that “unofficial” negotiations involving  the 35-year-old  delayed the Hawks’ swoop on the Gupta family on Wednesday —  which may have helped the Gupta brothers evade arrest. 

Frustrated senior officials in the security cluster admitted on Friday that  they had no idea about the whereabouts of Duduzane or  the Gupta brothers Ajay and Atul   as suspicions grew that they had been smuggled out of South Africa.

Tempers flared in the cluster last week over delays in making arrests in the Hawks’ 17 state-capture investigations, but officials said finger-pointing would undermine the work already done in the investigations.

Said one official: “Duduzane is trying through unofficial means for section 204.” The section allows someone guilty of a crime to escape prosecution in return for testimony against others. 


Meanwhile, the Sunday Times understands that police are looking for two Chinese nationals who allegedly helped the Gupta family siphon millions of rands from South Africa to   foreign bank accounts,  including in Hong Kong.

According to sources of the Chinese nationals has  hosted  Jacob Zuma and his wives at Chinese New Year celebrations in Gauteng  since 2013. 

There are  claims that Zuma was to address a Chinese New Year celebration on Friday at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park but his appearance there was cancelled.

