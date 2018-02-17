Metro cop killed during armed robbery

Another Johannesburg Metro Police officer has been killed – the fourth in less than a month.

The officer was gunned down while confronting three armed robbers In Ivory Park north east of the city on Friday night.

“After having had to bury three of our JMPD officers in less than a month‚ I received the saddening call yesterday evening informing me that yet another of our JMPD officers have been killed‚” Johannesburg MMC for public safety Michael Sun said on Saturday. He said the 47-year old part-time traffic warden‚ who was off-duty and dressed in civilian clothing‚ was shot dead after witnessing an armed robbery near Busy Corner in Ivory Park.

“When he tried to intervene‚ the three armed robbers opened fire on him‚ shooting him in the arm and chest. He sadly passed away on the scene.

“Immediately after the incident occurred‚ the Acting Regional JMPD Commander called all officers on duty to barricade the area in search of the suspects. Unfortunately no arrests have been made‚” Sun said in a statement. Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba expressed his anger and dismay about the incident.

“I am bitterly disappointed and angered that yet another one of our officials have lost their lives while attempting to serve and protect. This is the fourth death in the JMPD in less than a month‚ and it must be stopped.

I have called on Provincial Police Commissioner‚ Deliwe de Lange to assist in tracking down the suspects and bring the suspects to book. She has assured me that SAPS will do all in its power to ensure the perpetrators are found and held to account.

“I also requested Chief of JMPD David Tembe to set up a task team consisting of all JMPD Directors and to call an urgent meeting SAPS to find a solution to the crisis the Department is currently facing‚” Mashaba said.