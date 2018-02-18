South Africa

17-year-old girl dies after head-on collision

18 February 2018 - 10:40 By Timeslive
Paramedics attended to the girl shortly before she died.
Image: ER24

A 17-year-old girl has died after a head-on collision involving a motorcycle and a car in Everton near Durban on Saturday afternoon.

Netcare 911 said it was understood that the girl was a passenger on the motorcycle which was being ridden by her father.

Netcare 911 paramedics arrived on the scene to find another ambulance already to the girl.

“The young girl was assessed by paramedics and found to have no signs of life and was unfortunately declared deceased on the scene‚” said Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst.

“The father who also sustained injuries in the collision was transported to a local hospital by another private ambulance service‚” he said.

