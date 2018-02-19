The application by three NGOs to confirm a court order setting aside Shaun Abrahams’ appointment as national director of public prosecutions will be heard by the Constitutional Court next Wednesday.

The High Court in Pretoria ruled in December that former president Jacob Zuma’s appointment of Abrahams had to be set aside because the former head of state was too conflicted to make an appointment to the post because he is facing possible criminal charges.

It also ruled that Zuma’s deputy Cyril Ramaphosa – who has since replaced him as president – had to make the appointment.

Both Abrahams and Zuma’s legal teams appealed the ruling.

However‚ it is not clear whether the Presidency will persist with its application as there had been a change of presidents last week‚ with Ramaphosa being elected president. Ramaphosa‚ as deputy president‚ filed a notice with the Constitutional Court to abide by the court order.