Ajay Gupta 'spotted in palatial bungalow' in India

South Africa’s most wanted fugitive from justice Ajay Gupta attended a wedding and then retired to a palatial bungalow in northern India when Jacob Zuma resigned.

The Times of India reported on Sunday that Gupta – who is being sought by the Hawks – had arrived in Dehradun on February 13 after attending a wedding.

“The Guptas have a palatial bungalow in Curzon Road in the city‚ where Ajay is believed to have stayed till February 16‚ a day after the news of Zuma’s resignation broke out. During his stay in Dehradun‚ the businessman did not leave the bungalow and remained inside‚” reported The Times of India.