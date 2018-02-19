Five men dead after shootout with Pinetown police
19 February 2018 - 13:52
As many as five men have been killed and a sixth wounded during a shootout with police officers near Pinetown on Monday.
It is understood that the men‚ suspected to be responsible for a series of house robberies‚ were tracked by police on the M13 Fields Hill as they travelled toward the city.
A dramatic exchange of fire ensued and the vehicle the men were travelling in left the road and overturned.
A seriously injured man was treated by paramedics at the scene.
This is a developing story.
