Five men dead after shootout with Pinetown police

As many as five men have been killed and a sixth wounded during a shootout with police officers near Pinetown on Monday.

It is understood that the men‚ suspected to be responsible for a series of house robberies‚ were tracked by police on the M13 Fields Hill as they travelled toward the city.

A dramatic exchange of fire ensued and the vehicle the men were travelling in left the road and overturned.

A seriously injured man was treated by paramedics at the scene.

This is a developing story.