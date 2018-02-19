South Africa

Five men dead after shootout with Pinetown police

19 February 2018 - 13:52 By Jeff Wicks
Image: iStock

As many as five men have been killed and a sixth wounded during a shootout with police officers near Pinetown on Monday.

It is understood that the men‚ suspected to be responsible for a series of house robberies‚ were tracked by police on the M13 Fields Hill as they travelled toward the city.

A dramatic exchange of fire ensued and the vehicle the men were travelling in left the road and overturned.

A seriously injured man was treated by paramedics at the scene.

This is a developing story.

