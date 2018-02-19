‘I am out of the country’‚ Atul Gupta says in court papers

The Hawks are on the record as saying that they are looking for both Ajay and Atul Gupta after raiding their home in Saxonwold last week. Ajay has officially been declared a fugitive. The Times of India reported that he last week attended a wedding in India but his whereabouts this week are not known. A reward has been offered by private citizens to find the Gupta brothers.

The R10-million in question that has been frozen by the Asset Forfeiture Unit relates to the Estina Dairy Project in Vrede‚ Free State. R220-million meant to benefit poor farmers was allegedly siphoned off from Estina to the Guptas and others. The project was established in partnership with Gupta-linked company Estina. It was adopted by the provincial government without a tender.

The AFU said in court papers only R2-million was spent on the farm. The dairy farm in Vrede was established. Estina then allegedly transferred money to various individuals‚ including R10-million to Atul Gupta. Some of the companies were linked to the Gupta family and money was also paid to the Bank of Baroda.