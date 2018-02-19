“Still no trial‚” he said in the post‚ which included a picture of him being detained by two police officers.

He last appeared in January‚ when his case was postponed. Following that appearance‚ he posted on Facebook that he was “tired”.

In November‚ Dlamini told TimesLIVE that a plea bargain had been placed on the table by the State. It was not immediately clear whether he had agreed to accept the deal.

“The State proposed that we enter into a plea bargain. The case was then postponed to allow us to deliberate on the proposal‚” Dlamini said at the time.

He said the State gave his legal representative the evidence it had against him.

While the details of the proposed agreement have not yet been made known‚ Dlamini said if the defense and State failed to “find each other”‚ a trial date would be set.

The law student faces a string of charges‚ including theft‚ assault‚ public violence and malicious damage to property linked to student protests from October 2016.

In one of the prominent pictures of Dlamini from the protest‚ he was seen wearing a police helmet and carrying a police shield amid the protests.

He remains out on bail. According to him‚ he will appear in court 10 at 9am.