Member of public arrested for illegally reconnecting electricity

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Bruma‚ east of Johannesburg‚ on Monday afternoon for illegally connecting power supply to a business complex he is in charge of.

The suspect was arrested during an operation conducted as part of the city’s #BuyaMthetho campaign‚ which is aimed at enforcing by-laws and bringing the rule of law to the City of Johannesburg.

The operation was conducted by the South African Police Services (SAPS) and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) working together with the City of Johannesburg’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS).

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said he had been informed that the business complex in Bruma owed the city about R7.5-million for rates and services.