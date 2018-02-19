South Africa

No-fly zones for drones during Armed Forces Day celebrations

19 February 2018 - 16:10 By Petru Saal
Drone owners who take to the skies over Kimberley and Bloemfontein during Armed Forces Day celebrations run the risk of being prosecuted.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said on Monday that partial airspace restrictions were in force until Thursday.

“The use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) as well as domestic or personal drones within the airspace of Kimberley and Bloemfontein is restricted‚” said the SANDF in a statement.

“No UAV or drone will be allowed to take to the skies between 6am and 6pm daily …. Any violation of the restriction will be reported to and processed by the relevant military officials and the ICASA officials. The effected flight levels are from ground level up to 19‚500 feet within the airspace of Kimberley and Bloemfontein.”

Violation of the regulation could lead to the confiscation of drones and prosecution under the Civil Aviation Act.

The armed forces celebration will see President Cyril Ramaphosa in attendance on Wednesday morning in Kimberley before he returns to Cape Town to attend the budget speech.

Ramaphosa attended an interfaith meeting in Kimberley on Sunday‚ according to a tweet by the Presidency.

 

