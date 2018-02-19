Mary Smith was asleep in her bed on Sunday‚ February 11‚ when her son Siphamandla landed his first blow with a panga.

Silenced as the blade struck her head – the blows continued – casting fine droplets of blood in a mist around the tiny room.

When the frenzied slashing stopped‚ his mother lay clinging to life in a bloodied blanket and the bodies of his niece and nephew lay cleaved and dead on the floor.

What caused the 20-year-old to snap will likely never be known‚ for as he fled his family home‚ he was killed by a truck as he ran across the road moments after the bloodbath. His mother remains in a critical condition in a Durban hospital.

Unable to cope with his psychosis‚ Siphamandla had dropped out of school and withdrew to his home‚ where he lived with his mother and siblings on a hilltop in Bhobhoyi‚ 150 kilometres south of Durban.

On the whole‚ Siphamandla was fine‚ said his cousin Siphiwe Nxumalo. "He would take his pills. His mother was very strict about that and she used to follow him to make sure he did it. Even when he had the pills‚ he would have his breakdowns‚" he said.

Standing in the room where the toddlers were slain‚ Nxumalo said that his family had been ripped apart.

"Whenever his episodes would start‚ he'd complain and say he's hearing voices and that people were after him. Then he'd go into his room and hug his church clothes. He loved church‚" Nxumalo said.